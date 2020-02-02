Colrain Capital LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Colrain Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 5.0% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.