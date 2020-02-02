Colrain Capital LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Colrain Capital LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 7.8% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $67.82 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

