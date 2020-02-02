Colrain Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Colrain Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises about 3.1% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 275.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,325,000 after buying an additional 5,500,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,659,719 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,920,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,948,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,329,000 after buying an additional 581,796 shares during the period. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,004,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.