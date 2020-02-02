Colrain Capital LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Colrain Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Allergan accounts for approximately 2.3% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,844,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Allergan by 415.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,114,000 after buying an additional 1,432,555 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,887,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGN shares. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.78.

NYSE:AGN opened at $186.64 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $194.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.19.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

