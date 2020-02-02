Colrain Capital LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 1.9% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXY opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

