Colrain Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Nutrien accounts for about 2.2% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 78.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 65,647 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 27.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $6,768,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Stephens lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.