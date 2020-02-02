Colrain Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Colrain Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.9% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 458,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,424 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $115.44 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

