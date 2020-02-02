Colrain Capital LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Colrain Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. United Continental comprises 2.2% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,667,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,885,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 288,604 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 1,791.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after purchasing an additional 233,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Continental alerts:

UAL opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.48.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. United Continental has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.