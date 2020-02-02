Colrain Capital LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Colrain Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.2% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in AbbVie by 2,230.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,165,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,068 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 66.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,290,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,065,000 after purchasing an additional 913,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AbbVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,056,000 after purchasing an additional 644,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of ABBV opened at $81.02 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

