Colrain Capital LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Colrain Capital LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 4.8% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

