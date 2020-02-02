Colrain Capital LLC Sells 86,800 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Colrain Capital LLC trimmed its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,800 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises approximately 4.2% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:MOS opened at $19.84 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

