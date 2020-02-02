Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.96 ($6.93).

Several research analysts have commented on CBK shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR:CBK opened at €5.20 ($6.05) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €5.48 and a 200 day moving average of €5.46. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 52 week high of €8.26 ($9.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.