Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.82. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

NYSE CBU traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.85%.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $503,587.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,345.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,342 shares of company stock valued at $707,363. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

