Comparing Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and Blue Sphere (NASDAQ:BLSP)

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Livongo Health and Blue Sphere’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livongo Health $68.43 million 33.36 -$33.38 million N/A N/A Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.00 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Livongo Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Livongo Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Livongo Health and Blue Sphere, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livongo Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Livongo Health presently has a consensus price target of $44.30, suggesting a potential upside of 83.36%. Given Livongo Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Livongo Health is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

This table compares Livongo Health and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livongo Health -43.59% -119.92% -21.82% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

