ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,149 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

