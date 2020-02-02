Consensus Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Consensus token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00046784 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00067010 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,451.50 or 0.99958118 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000720 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046166 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001588 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

