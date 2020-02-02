Constellation Market Capitalization Achieves $14.13 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $14.13 million and approximately $612,701.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.04 or 0.05888340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00126951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034702 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,712,052 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

