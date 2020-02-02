Content Neutrality Network (CNN) One Day Volume Tops $145,199.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $145,199.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, CoinEx, ABCC and CoinBene.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02985336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00196519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain.

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, IDEX, ABCC, CoinBene, CoinEx, UEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

