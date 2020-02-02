Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Reaches $0.0077

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Content Value Network has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $429,668.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, UEX and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.77 or 0.02971909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00198557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,524,282 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, UEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.