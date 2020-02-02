ContentBox (BOX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.99 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 32.6% against the dollar. One ContentBox token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Huobi, DDEX and Bilaxy. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $39,323.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ContentBox

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, UEX, DDEX, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

