Contentos (COS) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Contentos token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $3.85 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Contentos has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.32 or 0.05968432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024852 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00126931 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034737 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

COS is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,511,154 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

