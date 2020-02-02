Contents Protocol (CPT) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Contents Protocol has a market cap of $5.99 million and $278,361.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contents Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.09 or 0.05981853 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

CPT is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,312,868,071 tokens. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

