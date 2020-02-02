Contrasting AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Franklin Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Franklin Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 6.55% 15.18% 15.18% Franklin Resources 20.71% 12.28% 8.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Franklin Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $3.37 billion 0.93 $242.39 million $2.67 12.27 Franklin Resources $5.77 billion 2.19 $1.20 billion $2.52 10.04

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein. Franklin Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AllianceBernstein and Franklin Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 0 2 0 3.00 Franklin Resources 6 5 0 0 1.45

AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.45%. Franklin Resources has a consensus target price of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.51%. Given AllianceBernstein’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Dividends

AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. AllianceBernstein pays out 94.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Resources pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AllianceBernstein has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Franklin Resources has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats AllianceBernstein on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

