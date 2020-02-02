Contrasting The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and Lightbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 7.45% 21.32% 14.80% Lightbridge N/A -51.51% -49.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The Hackett Group and Lightbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hackett Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.41%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Lightbridge.

Risk and Volatility

The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Hackett Group and Lightbridge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $285.89 million 1.62 $23.91 million $1.06 14.58 Lightbridge $170,000.00 79.96 -$15.68 million N/A N/A

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Lightbridge on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise. It also provides Oracle EEA solutions in the areas of core financial close and consolidation, integrated business planning, and reporting/advanced analytics. In addition, the company offers SAP Solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change management, exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors. The company also provides nuclear power consulting and strategic advisory services to commercial and governmental entities. Its services include integrated strategic advice across a range of areas, including regulatory development, nuclear reactor site selection, procurement and deployment, reactor and fuel technology, international relations, program management, and infrastructure development. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

