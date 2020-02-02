Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.05.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ABN Amro lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.92. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

