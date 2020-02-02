Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,533 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $148.23 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $122.95 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.64.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

