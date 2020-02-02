Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,982 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,586,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 62.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $512,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $323.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.