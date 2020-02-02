Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given “Hold” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

Corteva stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,728,215,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

