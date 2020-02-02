Cortex (CTXC) Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Cortex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, CoinTiger, OKEx and DragonEX. Cortex has a market cap of $22.80 million and $8.04 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.02 or 0.02971156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00198371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, BitForex, Huobi, CoinEx, Ethfinex, DEx.top, DragonEX, CoinBene, CoinTiger, DDEX and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

