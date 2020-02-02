Cosmos Price Hits $4.42 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.42 or 0.00046784 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, Hotbit, BitForex and GDAC. Cosmos has a market cap of $843.53 million and $160.92 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00067010 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,451.50 or 0.99958118 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000720 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046166 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001588 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinone, Hotbit and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

