Counterparty (XCP) Market Cap Reaches $4.34 Million

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $4,493.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00017670 BTC on major exchanges including Zaif, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,378.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.56 or 0.04065795 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00704354 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,389 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Zaif, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

