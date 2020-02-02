Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.08.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.16. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $80.54 and a 12-month high of $174.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.49 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $37,286.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,530 shares of company stock worth $43,949,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

