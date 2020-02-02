COVA Price Up 31% Over Last 7 Days (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. COVA has a total market capitalization of $583,308.00 and $1.04 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COVA has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One COVA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.