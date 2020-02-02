Covesting (COV) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Covesting has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $858.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000792 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.02970731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130113 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022003 BTC.

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io.

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

