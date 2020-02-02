Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $152.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.31. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.50 and a 12-month high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

