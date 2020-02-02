Cream One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. Cream has a market cap of $33,999.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.01239477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046572 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025751 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00204512 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00066879 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.