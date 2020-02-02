Creative Planning Has $3.21 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Creative Planning owned about 4.00% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $3,210,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $42.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

