Creative Planning Has $832.30 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,715,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned about 1.24% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $832,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 60,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 372,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

