Creative Planning Purchases 751,678 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 7.9% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Creative Planning owned about 9.61% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,617,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,684 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 804,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,517,000 after purchasing an additional 238,620 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,050,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,357,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

