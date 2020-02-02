Creative Planning Sells 447,331 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,705,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Creative Planning owned about 4.62% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,372,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $177.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $151.38 and a 12-month high of $184.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.31.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

