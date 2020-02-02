Cred Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.23 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Cred has a total market capitalization of $14.23 million and approximately $615,417.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, UEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.37 or 0.02971450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00195875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00130052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, UEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, DDEX, OKEx, IDEX, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.