Credit Acceptance’s (CACC) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $390.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CACC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

CACC opened at $428.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $444.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 29.49 and a quick ratio of 29.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $385.36 and a 12 month high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Booth acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $410.61 per share, with a total value of $513,262.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total value of $6,913,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,437 shares of company stock valued at $64,889,469. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,305,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 35.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

