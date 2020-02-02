Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

BX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

NYSE BX opened at $61.07 on Friday. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $14,486,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $110,263,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after buying an additional 404,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $90,783,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

