Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

New York Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $$11.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,659,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,405. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,668 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 250,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,492 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,660,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,519,000 after acquiring an additional 744,513 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,640,000. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

