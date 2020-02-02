Creditbit (CRB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $110.00

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Creditbit token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Creditbit has a total market cap of $9,582.00 and $110.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditbit has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Creditbit

CRB is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org.

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

