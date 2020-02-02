Credits Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. Credits has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and approximately $461,543.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00045446 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox, WazirX, CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

