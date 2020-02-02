Critical Comparison: Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Elastic (NASDAQ:ESTC)

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Docusign alerts:

This table compares Docusign and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docusign -25.28% -26.77% -9.11% Elastic -43.22% -40.66% -22.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Docusign and Elastic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docusign 0 3 12 0 2.80 Elastic 0 4 10 0 2.71

Docusign currently has a consensus target price of $78.64, indicating a potential upside of 0.17%. Elastic has a consensus target price of $100.46, indicating a potential upside of 54.84%. Given Elastic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elastic is more favorable than Docusign.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Docusign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Docusign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of Elastic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Docusign and Elastic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Docusign $700.97 million 20.10 -$426.46 million ($2.90) -27.07 Elastic $271.65 million 19.31 -$102.30 million ($1.80) -36.04

Elastic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Docusign. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Docusign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Docusign beats Elastic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.