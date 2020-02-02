Critical Comparison: HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and Office Properties Income Trust (OTCMKTS:OPI)

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Office Properties Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR $2.67 billion 5.05 $2.46 billion N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $426.56 million 3.85 -$21.88 million $7.95 4.28

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Office Properties Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust -14.86% -4.29% -1.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Office Properties Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Office Properties Income Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67

Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential downside of 22.62%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR.

Summary

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR beats Office Properties Income Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment and finance businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

