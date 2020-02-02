Crowd Machine (CMCT) Achieves Market Cap of $268,411.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Crowd Machine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Bittrex. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $268,411.00 and $1,084.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crowd Machine Token Profile

Crowd Machine was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine. The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

