Crown Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Crown has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $1,087.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, CoinExchange, C-CEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,447.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.93 or 0.04025416 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00699999 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014770 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000467 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,990,233 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.